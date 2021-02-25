Dwayne Johnson tells his daughter he is a dinosaur, her reaction is winning hearts online

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 2 million likes with more than 1 lakh people commenting on it.

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’ captured the moment when he told his daughter that he is a 250 million-year-old dinosaur. The 2-year-old’s reaction is winning hearts online.

Shared on the official Instagram account of the former wrestler, the post had two pictures. In the first, Johnson’s daughter Tiana seems to be fascinated with her father’s calluses.

And the second picture captures the girl’s reaction to being told her dad is “a 250 million-year-old dinosaur”.

Take a look here:

“1st pic is lil’ Tia’s deep fascination with daddy’s callouses and how they feel and what they mean?. 2nd pic is the 😳🙄 look when I tell her “it means that Daddy’s actually a dinosaur who’s 250 million years old”, the 48-year-old wrote while sharing the pictures.

With Johnson‘s 219 million followers, the pictures soon went viral, with many taking to the comment section, gushing over the adorable duo.

