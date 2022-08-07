Dutch YouTuber breaks Guinness World Records for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute

Updated: August 7, 2022 5:21:50 pm
If you are a fitness enthusiast, then you must be proud of the number of pull-ups you can do. However, have you ever imagined a scenario where you have to do pull-ups while dangling from a helicopter?
While it may sound scary to you, this is exactly what two YouTubers from the Netherlands did as they attempted to break a Guinness World Records. Dutch youtubers and fitness enthusiasts Stan Browney, whose real name is Stan Bruininck, and Arjen Albers attempted the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6 under the watchful eyes of a Guinness World Records adjudicator, according to the GWR website.
And now the record for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute belongs to Stan Bruininck as he managed to do 25 pull-ups. The previous record was 23 pull-ups that was achieved by Roman Sahradyan of Armenia in October 2021, as per the GWR website.
During the record-breaking attempt, Arjen Albers went first and he achieved 24 pull-ups surpassing the previous record by one pull-up. Stan bettered that number and saw through the challenge with a record-breaking 25 pull-ups.
A video posted on Stan Browney’s Instagram page, stanbrowney, shows him attempting the record. He also uploaded photos with his partner and the Guinness World Records adjudicator posing with their world record certificates.
“Imagine telling that we did this to our grandchildren haha,” commented Arjen Albers. “Now that is epic,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s truly insane man!” commented another.
To prepare for the record attempt, the two athletes used a suspended slippery PVC tube hanging from ropes to simulate the movements of a helicopter.
It also took them 15 days to find a helicopter to rent, according to the GWR website.
