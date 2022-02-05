scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Watch: Dutch reporter’s live broadcast on Olympics interrupted by Beijing security guards

The news outlet took to Twitter to reassure audiences that the reporter was “fine”, and that he had returned on air a few minutes later.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 12:21:36 pm
winter olympics, beijing 2022, NOS reporter dragged by chinese guards, dutch journalist dragged by chinese guards Olympics, viral video, indian expressNetizens were glad the reporter was okay after being moved away from the spot by guards.

The Winter Olympics 2022 kicked off in China amid strict Covid-19 protocols in Beijing on Friday. Amid the fanfare, a shocking incident of a Dutch journalist being pulled away from his live broadcast by security forces has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage.

Sjoerd den Daas, a reporter covering the Games for NOS, was seen interrupted while on air and led away by multiple police officials. As he tries to continue speaking, a stunned host back in the studio is seen watching the events unfold before cutting away.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral across social media platforms, with netizens criticising China for its treatment of free and foreign press.

The news outlet took to Twitter to reassure audiences that the reporter was “fine”, and that he had returned on air a few minutes later. “Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later,” they wrote.

The media outlet, however, didn’t clarify immediately why den Daas was interrupted. NOS editor-in-chief Marcel Gelauff told Algemeen Dagblad the incident was a “painful illustration” of how China treats journalists”.

“Sjoerd has often told and shown that it is difficult as a journalist in China. There is a far-reaching tendency to curtail freedoms, and this may be even stronger because of Corona,” Gelauff said as per The Daily Beast.

Here’s how the internet has reacted to the incident:

Not just athletes, but members of the press in Beijing have been subjected to strict pandemic protocols before and during their time in the city, including the mandatory use of a health-monitoring app and daily RT-PCR tests.

