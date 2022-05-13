Dust storm turns day into night in US, shocked residents share videos. Watch

Severe thunderstorms hit Upper Midwest in the US on Thursday. The sky darkened as immense wall of dust covered the area. Videos showing towering wall of dust engulfing the area have surfaced online.

There were more than 200 reports of destructive winds from Kansas to Wisconsin. The corridor from eastern Nebraska to southwest Minnesota, including eastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa were the most adversely affected areas, The Washington Post reported. Significant structural damages and uprooting of trees were reported in South Dakota’s Sioux Falls.

One person was killed in Kandiyohi County in Minnesota after a grain bin fell onto a car on Thursday, as per Star Tribune.

Leaving widespread damage, the storm intensified into a ‘derecho’. As per National Weather Service (NWS), a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

“One of the most significant derechos on record roared through the US today, traveling over 300 miles from Nebraska to Minnesota leaving a widespread path of damage. So far there has been 45 reports of wind gusts of 75 mph or greater, the 2nd most on record in a day in the US,” US Storm Watch tweeted.

Dust storm, also called haboob, resulted in low visibility, turning day into night.

Before and after photos of the haboob rolling through I-90 between Sioux Falls and Hartford, South Dakota. Dust caused blackout conditions at 4:55 PM.

The NWS has also issued warning of severe thunderstorms from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains on Friday. “Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains. The stronger storms will be capable of damaging gusts and hail,” the weather forecast agency said.