Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020

Viral video: Massive dust storm blankets western New South Wales in Australia

Despite the prediction of rain, a major dust storm hit the western part of New South Wales with wind speeds touching 107 km/h.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2020 3:02:54 pm
Australia, Dust storm in Australia, New South Wales, dust storm in New South Wales, Dust Storm, Viral videos, Trending, Indian Express news. Australia’s Dubbo and its neighbouring towns were hit by a major dust storm on Sunday. Areas of Tottenham, Tullamore, and Parkes were also covered in brownish-orange coloured clouds of dust.

Residents of western New South Wales in Australia were hoping for rain after a promising forecast from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), but instead were hit by a massive dust storm Sunday that left many parts of the region in complete darkness for hours.

Several pictures and videos on social media platforms showed a dust storm blanketing the city of Dubbo and its neighbouring towns. Areas of Tottenham, Tullamore, and Parkes were also covered in brownish-orange clouds of dust.

Watch the video here:

According to the meteorology department, wind speeds hit 107 km/h in Dubbo at about 7.45 pm. Dust storms are said to be a direct consequence of two years of drought, which has devastated large tracts of vegetation. The drought is also said to have been a major reason for the bushfires in the nation.

Here are some of the reactions to the videos and pictures:

However, in complete contrast, there was golf-sized hail that tore down trees in the Parliament House compoound in Australia’s capital Canberra.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement