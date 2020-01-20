Viral video: Massive dust storm blankets western New South Wales in Australia

Australia’s Dubbo and its neighbouring towns were hit by a major dust storm on Sunday. Areas of Tottenham, Tullamore, and Parkes were also covered in brownish-orange coloured clouds of dust. Australia’s Dubbo and its neighbouring towns were hit by a major dust storm on Sunday. Areas of Tottenham, Tullamore, and Parkes were also covered in brownish-orange coloured clouds of dust.

Residents of western New South Wales in Australia were hoping for rain after a promising forecast from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), but instead were hit by a massive dust storm Sunday that left many parts of the region in complete darkness for hours.

Several pictures and videos on social media platforms showed a dust storm blanketing the city of Dubbo and its neighbouring towns. Areas of Tottenham, Tullamore, and Parkes were also covered in brownish-orange clouds of dust.

Watch the video here:

According to the meteorology department, wind speeds hit 107 km/h in Dubbo at about 7.45 pm. Dust storms are said to be a direct consequence of two years of drought, which has devastated large tracts of vegetation. The drought is also said to have been a major reason for the bushfires in the nation.

Here are some of the reactions to the videos and pictures:

That’s your toopsoil going overhead. Another step cloer to a desert. — marilyn taylor (@marilyn99792818) January 20, 2020

This is terrifying! 😞 — Selot Zewdie (@BunaDrip) January 20, 2020

Yep, this is Australia. — Dennis (@Elmosharkie) January 19, 2020

That is so scary and how Mother nature rules — Cdnspooky (@cdnspooky) January 19, 2020

Wow it’s apocalyptic — RooStár 🏆🏆 (@IMAROOSTAR) January 19, 2020

When Grapes of Wrath meets Mad Max — rockin ryoko (@rockinryoko) January 19, 2020

This is what our future looks like… — Barnicci (@Barnicci) January 20, 2020

Panic sets in looking for the ‘recirc’ button. — Name changer (@hate_gifs) January 19, 2020

Some real Mad Max energy goin on there. — BadExampleMan (@BadExampleMan) January 19, 2020

Omg that’s scary..what’s happening to our country?? — Ozzgal😊🐨🦘🦜🇦🇺 (@Ozzgal1) January 19, 2020

However, in complete contrast, there was golf-sized hail that tore down trees in the Parliament House compoound in Australia’s capital Canberra.

Hail destroying the trees at Parliament House.. poor gardeners pic.twitter.com/bHEES1yhHy — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020

Positively icy in the nation’s capital pic.twitter.com/VoQvp9v1bz — Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020

