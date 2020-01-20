Viral video: Massive dust storm blankets western New South Wales in Australia

Residents of western New South Wales in Australia were hoping for rain after a promising forecast from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), but instead were hit by a massive dust storm Sunday that left many parts of the region in complete darkness for hours.
Several pictures and videos on social media platforms showed a dust storm blanketing the city of Dubbo and its neighbouring towns. Areas of Tottenham, Tullamore, and Parkes were also covered in brownish-orange clouds of dust.
Watch the video here:
According to the meteorology department, wind speeds hit 107 km/h in Dubbo at about 7.45 pm. Dust storms are said to be a direct consequence of two years of drought, which has devastated large tracts of vegetation. The drought is also said to have been a major reason for the bushfires in the nation.
Here are some of the reactions to the videos and pictures:
That’s your toopsoil going overhead. Another step cloer to a desert.
— marilyn taylor (@marilyn99792818) January 20, 2020
This is terrifying! 😞
— Selot Zewdie (@BunaDrip) January 20, 2020
Yep, this is Australia.
— Dennis (@Elmosharkie) January 19, 2020
That is so scary and how Mother nature rules
— Cdnspooky (@cdnspooky) January 19, 2020
Wow it’s apocalyptic
— RooStár 🏆🏆 (@IMAROOSTAR) January 19, 2020
When Grapes of Wrath meets Mad Max
— rockin ryoko (@rockinryoko) January 19, 2020
This is what our future looks like…
— Barnicci (@Barnicci) January 20, 2020
Panic sets in looking for the ‘recirc’ button.
— Name changer (@hate_gifs) January 19, 2020
Some real Mad Max energy goin on there.
— BadExampleMan (@BadExampleMan) January 19, 2020
Omg that’s scary..what’s happening to our country??
— Ozzgal😊🐨🦘🦜🇦🇺 (@Ozzgal1) January 19, 2020
However, in complete contrast, there was golf-sized hail that tore down trees in the Parliament House compoound in Australia’s capital Canberra.
Hail destroying the trees at Parliament House.. poor gardeners pic.twitter.com/bHEES1yhHy
— Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020
Positively icy in the nation’s capital pic.twitter.com/VoQvp9v1bz
— Tamsin Rose (@tamsinroses) January 20, 2020
