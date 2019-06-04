Toggle Menu
Dushess of Cornwall Camilla Bowles wins the Internet with her wink during Trump’s UK visit

As shutterbugs saw them leaving the photo call, the Duchess cheekily winked at the camera, while Prince of Wales was seen leading Donald Trump.

The unusual incident happened at Clarence House where the Duke and Duchess invited Trump and First Lady for afternoon tea.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are on an official state visit to the United Kingdom. Like his previous tours, this one was also marked by events that intrigued people on the social media. However, it’s not the POTUS but the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, who has taken the Internet by storm — thanks to her wink!

Yes, the Duchess was caught on camera winking behind her husband and the president, and soon the clip went viral online. After a private lunch at the Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, the Trumps went to Clarence House for an afternoon tea. The light-hearted incident happened after a photo-op in the royal residence. As shutterbugs saw them leaving the photo call, the Duchess cheekily winked at the camera, while Prince of Wales was seen leading Donald Trump.

A journalist on Twitter joked that it was a sign to be “rescued by her protection officers”, while others dubbed the moment as the highlight of the tour. While some hailed her as a “hero”, others were intrigued as to what the wink meant.

It created a buzz on Twitter and soon the name of the royal family’s member started trending online.

It’s not the first unusual video of the President’s visit that got everyone talking online. Trump created a buzz when he broke protocol to touch the Queen and appeared to deliver an unusual handshake upon the meeting the monarch. Some remarked that his holding of the Queen’s hand looked like a fist bump, however, he actually seemed to clench her hand rather than shaking it.

