Dushess of Cornwall Camilla Bowles wins the Internet with her wink during Trump’s UK visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are on an official state visit to the United Kingdom. Like his previous tours, this one was also marked by events that intrigued people on the social media. However, it’s not the POTUS but the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, who has taken the Internet by storm — thanks to her wink!

Yes, the Duchess was caught on camera winking behind her husband and the president, and soon the clip went viral online. After a private lunch at the Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, the Trumps went to Clarence House for an afternoon tea. The light-hearted incident happened after a photo-op in the royal residence. As shutterbugs saw them leaving the photo call, the Duchess cheekily winked at the camera, while Prince of Wales was seen leading Donald Trump.

A journalist on Twitter joked that it was a sign to be “rescued by her protection officers”, while others dubbed the moment as the highlight of the tour. While some hailed her as a “hero”, others were intrigued as to what the wink meant.

It created a buzz on Twitter and soon the name of the royal family’s member started trending online.

Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/TGMrXwmjUu — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 3, 2019

Camilla’s wink is all sane people on earth pic.twitter.com/faVILp96Vd — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 3, 2019

Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing about this visit so far pic.twitter.com/F7kJ6dTJ8K — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 3, 2019

“Camila, wink if its a wig.” https://t.co/auIhGXXHOV — Dan Lyons (@realdanlyons) June 4, 2019

With the amount of shade this family keeps throwing I’m surprised we haven’t had news of a solar eclipse. 😁 https://t.co/MNkgW4rpp1 — 💧Claire Eyles (@Emerald_xoxox) June 3, 2019

In that one wink Camilla has redeemed herself entirely to me. All is forgiven!😂 — Lorelei Scott (@yolandaaBcool) June 3, 2019

More like an eye roll, still delish. https://t.co/fy2RIdo8Hz — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) June 4, 2019

And with that one wink, Camilla’s approval rating trebles. https://t.co/mwU3ho7gUt — Jane Duke (@stoneflowerjane) June 3, 2019

Camilla’s *wink wink* is the British version of Nancy Pelosi’s sarcasm clap. https://t.co/abK2TBss69 — Jordie Welles (@Jordiew) June 3, 2019

A wink is worth a thousand words and none of them nice. #Camilla #Trump pic.twitter.com/kcZJ9TkO6k — Diane Weis (@wordzgirl) June 3, 2019

Who’d have thought that Camilla would be my hero? Her wink is giving me life right now. #camillawink #TrumpUKVisithttps://t.co/8TgLDzrbSg — Dr Racheal (@DrRacheal) June 3, 2019

spent my whole life not liking this lady but https://t.co/gyXKpksiE8 — ρ (@hipsterhalfling) June 4, 2019

It’s not the first unusual video of the President’s visit that got everyone talking online. Trump created a buzz when he broke protocol to touch the Queen and appeared to deliver an unusual handshake upon the meeting the monarch. Some remarked that his holding of the Queen’s hand looked like a fist bump, however, he actually seemed to clench her hand rather than shaking it.