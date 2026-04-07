‘Taxi drivers determine if candidates get hired’: Duolingo CEO reveals unusual hiring test

Ahn said that these early, unscripted moments often reveal more than a formal interview ever could.

At Duolingo, the hiring process begins well before a candidate enters the office. Co-founder and CEO Luis von Ahn recently shared on The Burnouts podcast, hosted by Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, that something as simple as how an applicant treats their airport driver can influence whether they get the job.

“At Duolingo taxi drivers determine if candidates get hired,” Ahn said, explaining that these early, unscripted moments often reveal more than a formal interview ever could.

He recalled a particular case when the company had been searching for a chief financial officer for nearly a year. One candidate stood out on paper and impressed the team during the interview process. However, they ultimately decided not to move forward after learning the candidate had been “pretty mean” to the driver who picked them up from the airport.