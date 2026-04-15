‘No more AI quotas’: Duolingo CEO scraps usage as a performance metric for employees

Duolingo CEO acknowledged that the company has moved away from its earlier plan to formally include AI usage in evaluations (Image source: @duolingo/Instagram)

Luis von Ahn, Duolingo CEO, has announced that the company will no longer assess employees based on how much artificial intelligence (AI) they use in their work, The Fortune reported on Tuesday.

The CEO clarified that performance reviews will prioritise results and the quality of output, rather than the extent to which AI tools are incorporated into workflows, The Fortune reported. The shift follows concerns from employees who felt there was growing pressure to adopt AI tools “for AI’s sake,” even in situations where it did not meaningfully improve outcomes, the report added.

“It felt like rather than being held accountable for the actual outcome, we were trying to push something that in some cases did not fit,” The Fortune quoted Ahn.