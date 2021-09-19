‘Fascinating footwork’: Duo perform tricky traditional Philippine dance, video leaves netizens impressed

Traditions and customs of various cultures often tend to impress netizens with their uniqueness and one such custom that has caught the attention of many is a viral clip of two young dancers performing Tinikling –– a traditional bamboo folk dance in the Philippines.

Tinikling originated during the Spanish colonial era and involves two people dancing together in absolute coordination between two sliding bamboo poles on the ground.

“Young dancers in the Philippines performing a traditional bamboo dance known as Tinikling,” read the caption of the post, which was originally shared by user @AvPreservation.

In the 27-second clip, a man and woman are seen matching their steps and enthusiastically dancing around the shifting bamboo sticks. Despite some of the steps being tricky, the two skillfully complete the performance without missing a single beat.

Young dancers in the Philippines performing a traditional bamboo dance known as Tinikling. pic.twitter.com/HexbSSewY5 — dusttoodigital (@dusttoodigital) September 17, 2021

While it is not clear when the video was shot, the clip is now being widely circulated on social media and has garnered around one lakh views. While many complimented the dancing duo on the skilful performance, others wondered whether it would hurt if one’s foot got caught between the two sticks.

Some also drew a parallel with the Double Dutch –– a game in which players jump repeatedly over two long ropes turning in opposite directions

