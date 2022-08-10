Duke football player’s opera performance leaves teammates stunned. Watch

Sometimes people exhibit such hidden talents that it leaves netizens spellbound. Like this football player from USA’s Duke University who has become an internet sensation, not for his skills on the ground, but for his opera performance.

Chance Lytle’s musical skills has also struck a chord among netizens. The video shared on TikTok went viral and has taken other social media platforms also by storm.

In the clip, the 24-year-old is seen singing while others watch him with awe and record his performance. His soulful rendition left others spellbound. As he finished singing, his teammates cheered out loud and started jumping and dancing in joy.

“The boys went nuts when Chance brought out the Opera voice,” read a text insert in the video. The clip shared by Duke Football on Twitter was captioned, “The voice of an angel.”

Watch the video here:

The voice of an angel 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XKiVWqJhca — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) August 8, 2022

Since being posted on August 8, the clip has amassed over one lakh views on Twitter.

Lytle’s performance delighted netizens. A Twitter user commented, “I love some Duke football, grew up in Durham and been watching them since late 60’s…but I ain’t ever seen anything like this very cool.” Another user commented, “Have you ever heard something so pure?”

I love some Duke football, grew up in Durham and been watching them since late 60’s…but I ain’t ever seen anything like this very cool 😎 — Gerald Pfeiffer (@gerald_pfeiffer) August 8, 2022

According to ABC11, Lytle is from San Antonio and transferred from the University of Colorado. He graduated with a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology, last year. Currently, he is pursuing a master’s in management studies from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.