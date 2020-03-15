Video of ducks going for swim together is giving people friendship goals online

Netizens were truly delighted when they came across the video which captures the wonderful bond between the flock of birds. Netizens were truly delighted when they came across the video which captures the wonderful bond between the flock of birds.

A video of a flock of ducks meeting beforehand to go for a swim is giving major ‘friendship goals’ to people online. The video, originally shared by People’s Daily, has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

dad just sent me this video pic.twitter.com/NqA8QPFzgk — shell from florida (@canalststation) March 12, 2020

The video shows a total of 11 ducks gathering on the streets before going for a swim in the nearby pond. In the video, some of the birds can be seen ‘calling out’ and waiting for the rest of the clan. The video also shows the duck returning from the swim and going separate ways at sunset.

Netizens were truly delighted when they came across the video which captured the wonderful bond between the birds. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

even ducks have a better social life than I do

imagine having friends to check on you 😭😭 — ً (@pinktweets_r) March 13, 2020

Damn, the ducks got a better social life than mine lmao — Kawaru Hoshi Type-Alien (@bigshoober) March 13, 2020

Better than my collage friendship — 𝓪𝔂𝓪𝓼 (@DiajengLrst) March 13, 2020

I love this so very much — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) March 13, 2020

I cant belive ducks have better friendships than me😔……….pic.twitter.com/oDiIZCTw8h — The QHL 🌑 (@QhlThe) March 12, 2020

I never thought I would envy ducks but here we are — 🌸 Roabie 🌸 (@TheRoabie) March 13, 2020

oh to be a duck waiting for my other friend ducks to catch up as we walk down to the river together — ⅓ ale(i)x(e)⁷ ☔️ (@glossonyeo) March 13, 2020

My friends don’t even wait for me on the sidewalk if I’m tying my shoelaces — closet bad girl (@callmetikka) March 13, 2020

