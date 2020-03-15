Follow Us:
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Must Read

Video of ducks going for swim together is giving people friendship goals online

In the video, some of the birds can be seen ‘calling out’ and waiting for the rest of the clan. The video also shows the duck returning from the swim and going separate ways at sunset.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2020 5:12:00 pm
Ducks, Ducks swimming, flock of Ducks going together for swimming, Ducks friendship, Duck videos, Trending news, Indian Express news Netizens were truly delighted when they came across the video which captures the wonderful bond between the flock of birds.

A video of a flock of ducks meeting beforehand to go for a swim is giving major ‘friendship goals’ to people online. The video, originally shared by People’s Daily, has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

The video shows a total of 11 ducks gathering on the streets before going for a swim in the nearby pond. In the video, some of the birds can be seen ‘calling out’ and waiting for the rest of the clan. The video also shows the duck returning from the swim and going separate ways at sunset.

Netizens were truly delighted when they came across the video which captured the wonderful bond between the birds.  Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement