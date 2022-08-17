Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan goes unnoticed while travelling on London Underground

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, popularly known as Fazza, is vacationing in London with his family and friends. The Crown Prince of Dubai has been sharing photos of his trip on his Instagram account which has more than 14 million followers.

One of the photos shows him travelling on the London Underground with a friend and it is creating a buzz online. The Crown Prince ditched a fancy ride and boarded the metro. He also went unnoticed by his fellow passengers and passed off as a commoner.

The photos show Sheikh Hamdan standing in the middle of a crowded metro compartment along with his friend who has been identified as Badr Ateej. “We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” he captioned the post.

The London Underground is a rapid transit system serving Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England.

Posted a week ago, the share has received more than five lakh likes so far. It also prompted a lot of comments as one netizen said the London Tube shows such diversity.

“London Tube travelling is so inspirational ! You get to see so much diversity and real human stories,” commented an Instagram user. “These poor people have no idea with whom they are traveling,” wrote another along with laughing emoticons.

“Hope you got the £6 travel anywhere day pass!” said a third.

Sheikh Hamdan has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008 and has also served as the deputy ruler of Dubai from 2006 to 2008. He is very active on Instagram where he showcases his hobbies such as sports, poetry, photography and animals.