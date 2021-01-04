scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Dubai’s crown prince ‘races’ on his cycle against ostriches

Describing it as a ‘close call’, the video which was posted by the prince himself on Instagram shows him trying to beat the fastest birds on land with his bicycle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2021 5:38:42 pm
Dubai, Dubai Crown Prince, Dubai prince Fazza, Dubai prince ostrich race, Dubai prince cycle race ostrich, ostrich race videos, ostrich viral videos, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe video ends as the price cycles past both ostriches, beating them in the ‘race’.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently ‘raced’ against two ostriches on his cycle and the video is now making the rounds of the internet.

Describing it as a ‘close call’, the video which was posted by the prince’s official Instagram handle shows him going faster than the fastest birds on land.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

In the undated video, the prince can be seen cycling parallel to a couple of ostriches and he beats them in the ‘race’.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 4 lakh times. Here are some reactions to the video:

The 38-year-old, popularly known as Fazza, was praised earlier after he refused to use his Mercedes SUV because he  spotted a nest on its windshield. He had also shared a video of the new hatchlings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement