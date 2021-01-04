Dubai’s crown prince ‘races’ on his cycle against ostriches

The video ends as the price cycles past both ostriches, beating them in the ‘race’.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently ‘raced’ against two ostriches on his cycle and the video is now making the rounds of the internet.

Describing it as a ‘close call’, the video which was posted by the prince’s official Instagram handle shows him going faster than the fastest birds on land.

In the undated video, the prince can be seen cycling parallel to a couple of ostriches and he beats them in the ‘race’.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 4 lakh times. Here are some reactions to the video:

The 38-year-old, popularly known as Fazza, was praised earlier after he refused to use his Mercedes SUV because he spotted a nest on its windshield. He had also shared a video of the new hatchlings.