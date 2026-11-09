Dubai’s 6.5-kg gold rangoli featuring jewellery stuns visitors; watch

Dubai saw a spectacular celebration of Indian culture and craftsmanship as a popular jewellery brand unveiled a magnificent gold rangoli at City Centre Deira on November 6. According to a blog by Dubai Shopping Guide, actor Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled the unique rangoli.
Measuring 2×2 metres, Damas’s elaborate rangoli was created using 213 pieces of gold weighing a combined 6.5 kg. The installation offered a luxurious interpretation of the traditional Indian rangoli, which is widely associated with welcoming prosperity, positivity and good fortune during Diwali, the blog added.
Gold rangoli in Dubai
In an innovative twist, the traditional coloured powders and flower petals used to create rangoli patterns were replaced with gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and rings. The pieces were carefully arranged into symmetrical patterns and auspicious motifs inspired by the festive tradition.
Creating the installation required a team of 10 people who spent 16 hours meticulously placing each jewellery piece by hand.
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The video has amassed numerous reactions, with an Instagram user commenting, “Beautiful exquisite – can happen only in UAE.” Another user wrote, “I lost my breath. Exquisite.”
“Now I understand the meaning of Rangoli,” a third user chimed in. “It’s safe to put it in a mall cuz it’s Dubai,” a fourth user reacted.
The installation was presented in collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. The unveiling formed part of Dubai’s wider Festival of Lights celebrations, which continue across the city until November 12, featuring a range of festive experiences and activities.