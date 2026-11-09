Dubai’s 6.5-kg gold rangoli featuring jewellery stuns visitors; watch

Dubai saw a spectacular celebration of Indian culture and craftsmanship as a popular jewellery brand unveiled a magnificent gold rangoli at City Centre Deira on November 6. According to a blog by Dubai Shopping Guide, actor Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled the unique rangoli.

Measuring 2×2 metres, Damas’s elaborate rangoli was created using 213 pieces of gold weighing a combined 6.5 kg. The installation offered a luxurious interpretation of the traditional Indian rangoli, which is widely associated with welcoming prosperity, positivity and good fortune during Diwali, the blog added.

Gold rangoli in Dubai

In an innovative twist, the traditional coloured powders and flower petals used to create rangoli patterns were replaced with gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and rings. The pieces were carefully arranged into symmetrical patterns and auspicious motifs inspired by the festive tradition.