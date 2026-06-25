Woman sold her wedding jewellery to build a collection of Hermes bags; know why

For many Indians, wedding gold is far more than an accessory. It represents years of savings, family traditions, and a financial cushion for the future. Jewellery gifted at weddings often carries deep emotional value, which is why a recent story from Dubai has surprised many people.
A woman reportedly decided to part with all of her wedding gold jewellery and use the proceeds to build a collection of Hermes handbags. Her decision was not driven by a passion for luxury fashion alone. Instead, she viewed the handbags as a way to preserve and grow her wealth.
The story emerged through Love Luxury, a designer resale business. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Adam Abraham, co-founder of the company, said they have seen a noticeable shift in customer behaviour.
“Over the last few months, we’ve noticed a new wave of clients who are entirely interested in making purchases to invest their money rather than as a fashion purchase,” Abraham said.
Recalling the woman’s visit to the store, he added, “A client came to the Dubai store recently who had sold all of her wedding gold to start her Hermes collection to protect her wealth.”
According to Abraham, some of the strongest demand is centred around Hermes’ most sought-after designs, particularly the Birkin and Kelly collections.
He believes growing geopolitical uncertainty and economic concerns are influencing buyers. “The war in Iran, rising geopolitical tensions, and ongoing fears around inflation have created an uncertainty amongst investors. Approximately 35 per cent of our sales are now motivated by investment purposes, a rise of around 25 per cent,” he said.
Among the bags attracting investor interest is the highly exclusive Birkin 25 Himalaya.
“One of the most exclusive models we often have enquiries about for investment purposes is the Birkin 25 Himalaya model,” Abraham said. “The bag retails at Hermes for around £40,000, yet it can appear on the resale market the very next day at more than triple that amount. In pristine condition, we would expect to sell a Himalaya for upwards of £180,000.”
Named after the Himalayan mountain range, the Himalaya Birkin has become one of the most coveted handbags in the luxury market. According to Sotheby’s, the bag was first introduced in 2008 and gained worldwide attention after appearing on a runway in 2010. Its distinctive crocodile leather finish, which transitions from white to smoky grey, along with its rarity, has made it a favourite among collectors.
Abraham argues that luxury handbags offer an alternative store of value during uncertain times.
“Unlike stocks, which can lose value overnight due to political instability, or gold, which is tied directly to fluctuating commodity prices, in uncertain times, tangible luxury offers a sense of security that digital numbers on a trading screen cannot always provide,” he said.
“A rare Hermes bag is not only a financial asset, it’s a physical object with craftsmanship, heritage, and cultural status attached to it. That combination gives buyers confidence,” he said.
At the same time, Abraham cautioned that anyone considering luxury handbags as an investment should exercise care, especially when purchasing through resellers.
Founded in 1837, Hermes is a French luxury house renowned for its leather craftsmanship, silk scarves, and exclusive handbags. Its Birkin and Kelly bags remain among the world’s most desirable accessories, often commanding long waiting lists and strong resale values.