Woman sold her wedding jewellery to build a collection of Hermes bags; know why

For many Indians, wedding gold is far more than an accessory. It represents years of savings, family traditions, and a financial cushion for the future. Jewellery gifted at weddings often carries deep emotional value, which is why a recent story from Dubai has surprised many people.

A woman reportedly decided to part with all of her wedding gold jewellery and use the proceeds to build a collection of Hermes handbags. Her decision was not driven by a passion for luxury fashion alone. Instead, she viewed the handbags as a way to preserve and grow her wealth.

The story emerged through Love Luxury, a designer resale business. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Adam Abraham, co-founder of the company, said they have seen a noticeable shift in customer behaviour.