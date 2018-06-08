WATCH: The ‘man on fire in a Dubai mall’ video is FAKE; here’s the TRUTH

With over a hundred shares in less than 24-hours, the short clip, the caption of which in Malayalam translated to “an incident that just happened in Dubai”, had gone viral. (Source: Faisal Cp Kuttammakkal/Facebook) With over a hundred shares in less than 24-hours, the short clip, the caption of which in Malayalam translated to “an incident that just happened in Dubai”, had gone viral. (Source: Faisal Cp Kuttammakkal/Facebook)

A video of a man engulfed in fire creating havoc inside a mall in Dubai went viral on social media recently. According to Faisal Cp Kuttammakkal, who shared the video on Facebook — the fire was the result of the man’s mobile exploding inside his pocket. With over a hundred shares in less than 24 hours, the short clip, the caption of which in Malayalam translated to “an incident that just happened in Dubai”, had gone viral. Many can be seen trying to douse the fire with clothes and shrieking in fear. But as it turns out, the news is fake.

According to a report by Gulf News, Dubai Police warned people not to believe everything they see, explaining that the accident apparently happened in Morocco, in a city called Agadir, on June 3. “The video wasn’t in The Dubai Mall or in any mall in the emirate. There is a police post in the mall and the officers didn’t receive any alert about such an incident,” Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs of Dubai Police, said.

According to a report by BOOM, Dubai Police also posted a clarification on their Twitter account, refuting the rumours that the horrifying incident took place in a mall there. A Morocco World News report stated that the man was in fact, a ‘would-be shoplifter’, who set himself on fire at the Agadir supermarket. The 30-year-old decided to do this because his attempt at stealing something from the mall was foiled by the security personnel there, who then imposed a heavy fine.

