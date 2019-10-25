Toggle Menu
Watch: Dubai Police band plays Indian national anthem during Diwali festivitieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/dubai-kick-starts-diwali-bonanza-police-band-plays-national-anthem-6087379/

Watch: Dubai Police band plays Indian national anthem during Diwali festivities

As the band played the anthem, the crowd gathered for the festivities sang along and cheered as the performance ended.

dubai, diwali, dubai diwali festival, dubai diwali laser show, diwali celebrations, indian express
Diwali festivities in Dubai (Source: Indian consulate in Dubai)

During Diwali festivities in Dubai the city’s police band played the Indian national anthem and a video of the performance is going viral.

Dubai kickstarted Diwali celebrations in collaboration with Dubai Tourism and the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Ahead of an epic fire and laser extravaganza, the police band played ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to roars from the crowd.

As the band played the anthem, the crowd gathered in the arena sang along and cheered as the performance ended.

Thousands gathered to witness the Diwali celebrations which included special fireworks and an opulent laser show displayed on dancing fountains.

There were also special dance performances organised for the event.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
X