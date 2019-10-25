Watch: Dubai Police band plays Indian national anthem during Diwali festivities

During Diwali festivities in Dubai the city’s police band played the Indian national anthem and a video of the performance is going viral.

Advertising

Dubai kickstarted Diwali celebrations in collaboration with Dubai Tourism and the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Ahead of an epic fire and laser extravaganza, the police band played ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to roars from the crowd.

As the band played the anthem, the crowd gathered in the arena sang along and cheered as the performance ended.

Dubai Police band plays India’s national anthem during the mega Diwali celebrations at Dubai Festival City #Diwali #DiwaliUAE pic.twitter.com/lJAaTbdoMA — Gulf News (@gulf_news) October 24, 2019

Thousands gathered to witness the Diwali celebrations which included special fireworks and an opulent laser show displayed on dancing fountains.

Dazzling fireworks at Dubai Festival Mall City filled Dubai sky with colours…thanks @DFCMall @dubaitourism pic.twitter.com/FAvokR1Bun — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 24, 2019

#Dubai dazzled thousands who gathered to witness the Diwali celebrations with special fireworks and the lovable Hathi’s laser show displayed on dancing fountains. The diplomatic community also joined the celebrations organized by Dubai tourism and the Indian Consulate @cgidubai. pic.twitter.com/Qu19xqDe7U — DD India – English News (@DDIndiaLive) October 25, 2019

There were also special dance performances organised for the event.