Dubai is home to the world’s fastest vertical-launch roller coaster, experience the daredevil ride here

The Storm Coaster located in Dubai Hills Mall has earned the Guinness World Record for the fastest vertical launch roller coaster. GWR confirmed the record on their website and Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai and the city’s landmark, lit up to celebrate the feat.

The roller coaster has a vertical launch speed of 41 kilometer per hour, runs along a 670-metre track and was officially opened on February 17 this year. Videos shared on the Instagram account of The Storm Coaster show people enthralled by the extremely fast ride on the track that twists throughout the building.

The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa featured the clip of the roller coaster and noted, “A world record has been broken. It’s official. Dubai is home to the fastest vertical roller coaster in the world”.

The clip shared from The Storm Coaster’s Instagram account also showed Emmar Entertainment official recieving the world record certificate from GWR official. Internet users showered love for the post. A user commented, “let’s try this lol.”

Emmar group, which owns the vertical roller coaster, said on their website that the multivehicle inversion coaster includes a completely vertical launch, powered by magnetic LSM motors, sending riders more than 50 metre up into the building.

“When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people’s attention with an incredible experience the like of which had not been seen before — receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that. This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest malls,” a representative from Emaar Entertainment Group was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Khaleej Times report also added that the rollercoaster integrated into the building’s structure renders an enthralling experience with special effects and real-life footage of extreme events around the world. Riders are vertically dropped into the midst of a huge storm and then they venture into an extremely fast two-and-half-minute chase.