‘My company gives me BP’: Dubai realty firm gifts Rs 4-cr Lamborghini Urus to staffer

A Dubai real estate company has surprised its top-performing employee with a Lamborghini Urus after she closed deals worth over $500 million in two years. Richkey Properties gifted the super-SUV to real estate agent Natalia Chavez at the company’s third anniversary gala and awards night.
The surprise unfolded during the celebration last week, where four awards were presented to employees for their performance, the Gulf News reported. Chavez was named Richkey Properties’ Top Performer of 2026 and was called on stage to receive her trophy from CEO Fahmi Awad.
However, as Chavez walked off the stage after receiving the award, Awad called her back and revealed that another surprise awaited her. She was then invited to “unbox” her gift, only to discover a Lamborghini Urus adorned with a giant bow.
Lamborghini Urus price
The price of a Lamborghini Urus in Dubai ranges from AED 900,000 to AED 1.55 million, approximately Rs 2.3 crore to Rs 4 crore.
In an Instagram post announcing the recognition, Richkey Properties wrote that Chavez had “dominated Q1 through Q3 to earn RichKey’s Top Performer of 2026, and drove away with the ultimate grand prize”.
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The video quickly drew a wave of reactions. “I wish all companies treated their employees this way,” an Instagram user wrote. “I was recognized as a top performer in my company even a voucher o wasn’t rewarded….Just that certificate to say you did well in that quarter,” another user commented.
“My company give me blood pressure,” a third user reacted.
Richkey Properties is not the first company to make headlines for rewarding employees with luxury vehicles. Recently, M K Bhatia, founder and chairman of MITS Group of Companies, gifted brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs to four employees ahead of Diwali.