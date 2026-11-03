‘My company gives me BP’: Dubai realty firm gifts Rs 4-cr Lamborghini Urus to staffer

A Dubai real estate company has surprised its top-performing employee with a Lamborghini Urus after she closed deals worth over $500 million in two years. Richkey Properties gifted the super-SUV to real estate agent Natalia Chavez at the company’s third anniversary gala and awards night.

The surprise unfolded during the celebration last week, where four awards were presented to employees for their performance, the Gulf News reported. Chavez was named Richkey Properties’ Top Performer of 2026 and was called on stage to receive her trophy from CEO Fahmi Awad.

However, as Chavez walked off the stage after receiving the award, Awad called her back and revealed that another surprise awaited her. She was then invited to “unbox” her gift, only to discover a Lamborghini Urus adorned with a giant bow.