This image of newborn baby ‘trying to remove’ doctor’s mask becomes symbol of hope

In the picture, which has now gone viral on social media, the doctor can be seen holding a newborn baby in his hand, who, it seems, is attempting to remove the face mask off the doctor's face.

The year 2020 has been far from what many expected it to be due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had ushered in a range of restrictions and lockdowns. And now, a picture of a newborn baby “trying to remove” a doctor’s surgical mask has brought in some optimism amongst netizens.

The picture was shared on Facebook by Dubai-based doctor Samer Cheaib along with a caption that read, “We all want a sign that we are going to take off the mask soon.”

In the picture, which has now gone viral on social media, the doctor can be seen holding a newborn baby in his hand, who, it seems, is attempting to remove the mask off his face.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, wearing face masks and hand sanitizers have become the new normal. The image has prompted a flood of reactions among netizens, with many calling it a positive sign for the future ahead.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd