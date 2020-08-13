Dubai Crown Prince keeps SUV aside after doves nest on it, shares video of new chicks

"Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough," Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai wrote while sharing the clip. (@faz3/ Instagram)

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, refused to use his Mercedes SUV after spotting a nest on its windshield. Now, he has shared a video of the new chicks that have hatched and the video is being widely shared on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Crown Prince showed the birds and their fluffy chicks. “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote while sharing the clip.

The video had over 1 million views in less than 24 hours since being posted.

The time-lapse video that’s a little over a minute long shows the nest, the doves helping the chicks out of the eggs and the chicks being fed.

The doves decided to build the nest on the Crown Prince’s car and when he discovered it he kept the vehicle aside so the birds could nest peacefully.

Last week, the Crown Price had shared a video in his Instagram story of the mother bird on the bonnet of the car and said he had decided not to use the vehicle till the eggs hatched.

Many praised the Crown Prince for allowing the birds to nest peacefully on his car. Here’s how people reacted:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd