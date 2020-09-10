Dubai couple hosts gender reveal on Burj Khalifa, video breaks the internet

The gender reveal video created a huge buzz on social media and not everyone was impressed by it. (Source: @AnasMarwah/ Instagram)

Taking baby gender reveal to a whole new height, literally, Dubai-based influencers took the celebration to the world’s tallest building — Burj Khalifa. The video of the epic moment has taken people around the world by surprise.

Anas and Asala Marwah, who are all set to welcome their second child, hosted the event in an extravagant ceremony, stunning all worldwide, as 163-storey building lit up in blue and pink illustrations. Finally, as the couple along with their daughter and family looked in excitement, after a countdown of 10, the tower turned blue. “It’s a boy!” was projected on the 828-metre tower congratulating the family.

The full video uploaded on their YouTube channel, the ‘Anasala Family’, showing all the preparations and final reveal garnered over 12 million views in a day, while on Instagram it got two million views.

“The big news just can’t get bigger than this as the world’s tallest building lights up to reveal the biggest gender reveal ever! Congratulations @AnasMarwah and @AsalaMaleh,” official account of the building wrote while sharing the clip of the couple celebrating.

“We wanted to do something unique and memorable so that we can all look at it in the future and remember what we built as a family,” Asala told the viewers. Her husband added: “I ask Asala every day, ‘Who are we to be (reflected) on the Burj Khalifa? Why us and not anyone else?’” in the video, as translated by Arab News.

According to the Emirati newspaper, Al Bayan, the price of an advertisement on the entire facade of Burj Khalifa for 3 minutes is 350 thousand dirhams, roughly over Rs 69 lakh. Although it is not clear if it was a sponsored event or the couple paid for the show from their own pocket.

The family rose to fame sharing daily vlogs and has over 7.59 million subscribers on YouTube — something they achieved in two years since they started posting video on their channel.

The couple had kicked off the event posting photos on their social media handles, dubbing it as “biggest baby reveal ever”.

They said they have been working on this one-of-a-kind project for over a month and a half.

The couple then thanked their supporters and followers saying: “Without you, none of this would have been made possible.” However, along with many who were amazed by the scale of the event, the video drew some criticism as well.

