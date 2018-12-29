Dubai church cut down on golden jubilee celebration expenses and donated money for Kerala Floods

In a heartwarming gesture, a Dubai church cut down their golden jubilee celebrations and donated money to Kerela flood victims. Yes, St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in the UAE, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of its construction on Friday, announced that they have decided to cancel many programmes in the year-long celebrations to divert the money for flood relief. The church donated Rs 10 million (Dh542,643) to the flood-ravaged Kerala, which suffered the worst floods in nearly 100 years, the Gulf News reported.

As most of the devotees of the church in Dubai come from Kerala, they had come forward to provide any form of aid and financial support to respond to crisis earlier this year and helped the church’s management to donate Rs 200,000 to the state Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund . “In total, we have spent Rs 10million for Kerala flood relief,” said vicar Fr Ninan Philip Panackamattom.

The main highlight of the anniversary celebration was marked by the presence of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the Supreme Head of the Indian Orthodox Church, who celebrated Christmas with workers at a labour accommodation in Dubai on Tuesday.

The vicar of the cathedral told Asia News that the sum raised by the faithful, together with that saved by “the ecclesiastical authorities that cancelled some events planned for the anniversary, directly helped 130 families suffering from the flood. Most of the beneficiaries had their homes destroyed “.