Why Dua Lipa filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the electronics giant of using her image on television packaging without authorisation or compensation.
According to the complaint filed Friday, Samsung allegedly began placing Lipa’s photograph on TV boxes last year. A report in Yahoo Canada states that after discovering the use, the singer reportedly demanded that the company stop distributing the packaging, but the lawsuit claims Samsung refused and responded in a “dismissive and callous” manner.
The filing states, “Ms Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever.” It further says, “Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”
The lawsuit argues that Samsung financially benefited by creating the impression that Lipa endorsed the televisions, despite there being no partnership or approval from the artist.
Court documents say Lipa owns the copyright to the image in question, a backstage photograph reportedly taken during the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival.
The complaint also cites posts from X users to support claims that consumers were influenced by the apparent endorsement.
Yesterday, Dua Lipa sued Samsung for using her image on TV boxes without permission.
She seeks actual damages of at least $15 million.
She alleges straightforward claims for violating her publicity rights and false endorsement, in addition to copyright and trademark claims.… pic.twitter.com/tUkJ5xg5cn
— Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 9, 2026
The incident has taken over social media, with users reacting to it. “That’s literally a Google TV screenshot. Samsung is not going to pay a cent. She should sue Google TV perhaps,” a user wrote. “This is so bad. Especially given so many creators would happily have been on the box for free,” another user commented.
“Celebrities are so watered down no one knows who… is famous and who is a random person,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This article provides an overview of legal developments involving celebrity image rights and corporate litigation; it is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice.