Why Dua Lipa filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung

The lawsuit argues that Samsung financially benefited by creating the impression that Dua Lipa endorsed the televisions (Photo: @RobertFreundLaw/X)

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the electronics giant of using her image on television packaging without authorisation or compensation.

According to the complaint filed Friday, Samsung allegedly began placing Lipa’s photograph on TV boxes last year. A report in Yahoo Canada states that after discovering the use, the singer reportedly demanded that the company stop distributing the packaging, but the lawsuit claims Samsung refused and responded in a “dismissive and callous” manner.

The filing states, “Ms Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever.” It further says, “Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”