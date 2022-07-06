Watch: ‘Drunken’ wedding guests set decorations on fire while dancing

Bursting firecrackers at the end of a wedding is common in the West. However, one family’s fun turned into horror for a little while when a guest accidentally started a fire. Luckily, it was put out quickly, but the “drunken” man’s antics have gone viral online.

Dressed in a suit, the bearded, visibly tipsy man is seen dancing behind another guest, a woman, as the 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred is heard playing on speakers. Then suddenly the floral decoration on a wooden barrel behind him catches fire from the firecrackers in his hand. While the person filming the video and guests are heard screaming “ahhhhh…fire…fire,” the man is seen blissfully dancing along not realising what was going on behind him.

Also Watch | Newlywed stunt professionals set themselves on fire in a jaw-dropping wedding exit

Another woman is seen running to stop the flames from spreading into the barn, pulling off the white tulle curtain from the entrance gate. The man too is now seen attempting to put out the flames. He is seen nonchalantly brushing off the burning decoration with his arm as chaos follows with some screaming and laughing.

After a few minutes, he is seen trying to put it out by stomping on the burning decoration, while another man comes forward to spray some water on it. While the other guests could let out a sigh of relief as the fire was put out, the man seemed quite unbothered and continued to groove along.

This how drunk I’m tryna be at my wedding pic.twitter.com/RchInxywDa — Thomas (@ThomasMightSnap) July 2, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the original video posted to TikTok was deleted. However, the video shared on Twitter has amassed over 13 million views so far.

While people were glad nothing bad happened, many highlighted how it could have got worse had it not been controlled in time. Others, however, were just impressed how he managed to even put out the flames with “no care in the world”.