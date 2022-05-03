Drunk US woman drives through police HQ garage, stairs; blames GPS

While most people would rather avoid the police if they are driving under the influence, a woman in the US did just the opposite.

In a bizarre instance, a 26-year-old woman in Portland, Maine, drove her car through the garage of the police department’s headquarters. Sharing images from the scene, the law enforcement agency said the woman drove across the pedestrian plaza and “then tried to drive down the stairs” to the main road.

When officers rushed to the spot to see what was wrong, the woman defended herself saying “she was following her GPS instruction,” which led her into the building. However, officers responding to the incident soon realised that it was her “excessive blood alcohol level” that caused the accident.

The woman, who was not identified, was issued a summons for Operating Under the Influence (OUI). It was, however, not immediately clear when she was due in court.

“We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage,” the police force wrote on Facebook. “Please don’t drink and drive,” they reminded citizens while sharing two images of the woman’s damaged SUV.

However, it seems the woman was not the only one in peril. The Portland Maine Police Department also released a similar image of a damaged car on a railway track. Although they clarified that no drinking was not involved in this case, they still urged everyone to be careful while driving vehicles.

“We are happy to report that no alcohol was involved when a 25-year-old male driver from out of state got lost and didn’t realize he was driving down the railroad tracks off of Congress Street until it was too late,” they wrote.

It wasn’t long before both the incidents turned into fodder for memes and jokes.