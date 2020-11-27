The video of this squirrel ‘drunk’ after eating a fermented pear is an internet hit

The video shows the squirrel lean oddly to one side several times before it uses the edge of the bowl to catch its balance.

A video of a seemingly ‘drunk’ squirrel after it ate a fermented pear is being widely shared on social media and getting laughs across the world.

The footage shot on November 20 by Katy Morlok showed the animal swaying while standing on a miniature picnic table outside of her property in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

The video shows the squirrel lean oddly to one side several times before it uses the edge of the bowl to restore its balance.

Just a squirrel drunk from eating fermented pears. pic.twitter.com/KHITyUHW7Q — Klara Sjöberg (@klara_sjo) November 26, 2020

The animal was munching on an old piece of pear which Morlok had taken out from her refrigerator and put in the garden, The Guardian reported.

An hour after munching on the snack, the squirrel, that she named ‘Lil Red’, was found to be quite unsteady on its feet.

“It kind of dawned on me: ‘Oh no, those pears were so old, I bet they fermented,’” Morlok told Fox 9 News.

Fermentation is the metabolic process where certain food undergoes chemical changes that can convert glucose, fructose and sucrose into alcohol.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the video:

Morlokt told Daily Mail that she then threw away the pears and gave the squirrel some corn and seeds to eat.

“I threw away the rest of the pears and the food you see him eating in the bowl is seeds and corn. I was so worried about him all night!” she said.

Morlok also said that the squirrel was okay and arrived outside her home the next day for a “hangover breakfast.”

