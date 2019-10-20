Passengers tie up drunk man with plastic food wrap after he tries to open plane door

Passengers and cabin crew aboard a flight to Phuket witnessed three bizarre incidents in which a drunk passenger tried to open the plane door, two others got into a brawl after drinking and another person started smoking in the toilet.

Advertising

In the first instance, a drunk man created panic among passengers after he attempted to open the door when the flight was at 33,000 feet. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a passenger explaining the bizarre occurrence.

The clip shows the captain of the flight switching on the “seat belts” signal and explaining that a “rowdy” passenger at the rear of the plane was drunk and was attempting to open the main door of the flight.

ALSO READ | Chinese woman opens plane emergency door for fresh air, delays flight

Advertising

While the in-flight doctor was trying to calm the man, passengers and cabin crew attempted to restrain him using a plastic food wrap. However, when they were unable to do so, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan, where the man was arrested, the Metro reported.

Watch the video here:

However, the drama didn’t seem to end there. Despite being a no-alcohol flight, two more drunken passengers got into a tiff once the plane took off and again had to be restrained by the crew.

A few minutes later, a third man was caught smoking in the toilet of the Nordwind Airline aircraft and was arrested by Thai police when the plane eventually landed in Phuket.