‘Drug Sub’: Columbian Navy seizes cocaine worth $145 million from submarine

The Columbian Navy has confiscated four tons of cocaine, divided into compact bundles wrapped in 4,000 plastic bundles and then packed in 200 bags, estimated to be priced at 145 million dollars.

According to CBS News, the massive drug shipment was stored in a semi-submersible vessel that was passing through the Pacific Ocean. The shipment was seized at the port town of Nariño in Columbia.

The video of the Columbian Navy intercepting the illegal shipment on Sunday has been doing rounds on social media and the visuals of the confiscated cocaine bundles have surprised netizens around the world.

The Daily Mail reported that the drug haul belonged to a militant group, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, headed by Allende Perilla Sandoval, who is wanted for narcotics-related offences.

During the investigation, authorities also took four men in custody. One of the arrested men has been identified as Jorge P.B., a wanted criminal. The Ecuadoran national is wanted for drug trafficking by the US government.

According to the Daily Mail, the navy claimed this is not the first time that drug cartels have used semi-submersible vessels to transport drugs. The law enforcement agencies claimed that in 2019, almost eight tons of cocaine were seized from a similar kind of vessel. The submarine, which is diesel-powered, is capable of holding close to 5,000 kilos of cocaine.