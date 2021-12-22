Drug dealer decorates Christmas tree with drugs and £20 notes, police are as surprised as netizens

The year-long drug trafficking operation of Merseyside Police concluded with interesting results as the police discovered that one of the alleged drug dealers had decorated his Christmas tree with drugs and £20 notes. In addition to this, the police also arrested eight other people and recovered drug parcels disguised as gifts from under the tree. While the police were shocked by the discovery, they were also vastly amused.

Can you imagine our surprise when we searched the mobile of Wavertree drug dealer Marvin Porcelli and found this?! 😮 pic.twitter.com/CvLOiFOwyJ — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 20, 2021

While the creative hiding tactic ticked many funny bones online, the police cautioned people against the dangerous nature of drug dealing and asked people to come forward with any information related to narcotics crimes. “Joking aside, these men were serious criminals, highly organised and some were well-armed,” one of the tweets from Merseyside Police’s handle said.

Joking aside, these men were serious criminals, highly organised and some were well armed. They just didn’t reckon on the expertise, perseverance and capabilities we and law enforcement throughout the UK and Europe possess. pic.twitter.com/oh6uQ6qkd7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 20, 2021

This drug bust was a part of a year-long investigation named, Operation Overboard, that targeted an organized drug crime syndicate in Merseyside. The authorities revealed that the accused had been using Encrochat technology, a discreet network service provider, to evade detection. According to a police statement, nine men who were apprehended during Operation Underboard were “sentenced to a total of more than 89 years in jail for their part in a conspiracy to supply millions of pounds of drugs” on 20 December 2021.

Today a judge gave them 89 years in prison where, we’re guessing, the Christmas trees are a little less bling. Ho-ho-ho! 🎅#OpVenetic pic.twitter.com/fcTkrQgJyy — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) December 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have had their own share of discovering drugs, hidden in obscure ways. In October, the NCB seized 4.6 kg of ephedrine that was sewn in between layers of cotton inside mattresses. Similarly earlier this month the NCB found out contraband hidden in stethoscope packets and cycling helmets in Mumbai.