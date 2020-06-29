Drones light up Madrid sky to honour Covid-19 victims and frontline workers

The skies of Madrid were lit up by drones to honour those who had died due to Covid-19 and frontline workers.

Forty drones with lights were used to form patterns in the night sky to display messages, including “Hope” and “Heroes”.

Take a look here:

The routine lasted for about 10 minutes and also displayed the flags of Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the USA to show solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd