Friday, March 12, 2021
Drone gets up, close and personal at bowling alley, video wows netizens, Hollywood biggies

In the 87-second video, the drone zooms through the bowling alley called Bryant Lake Bowl & Theatre, its restaurant, its cabaret theatre and its adjacent bar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 4:31:43 pm
Drone video, Bowling alley, Drone video inside bowling valley, Minneapolis bowling alley drone video, Right Up Our Alley drone video, Bryant Lake Bowl & Theatre drone video, viral video, trending news, indian Express newsThe video, which is now a social media, hit garnered plaudits from several big names from Hollywood.

A single-take drone, which gives a close and personal view of a Minnesota bowling alley, is going viral on the internet, leaving netizens mesmerised and impressing several celebrities and filmmakers.

The video, titled “Right Up Our Alley”, was filmed and produced on March 2 by Rally Studios.

In the 87 second video, the drone zooms through the bowling alley called Bryant Lake Bowl &amp; Theatre, its restaurant, its cabaret theatre and its adjacent bar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video shows the drone flying around lanes, drinkers at the bar and even going between the legs of a customer before it zooms into the back compartment of the lane and crashes with the pins.

Take a look here:

According to the New York Times, the video was shot in one take and at a high velocity. No digital effects were also used in the making of the video.

The video garnered plaudits from several big names from Hollywood.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared the video on Twitter, calling it, “stupendous” and “incredible” and he wanted the creators to join the production crew on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ in London later this year.

“This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” tweeted filmmaker Lee Unkrich, who directed the Pixar animated feature ‘Coco’.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

