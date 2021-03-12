Drone gets up, close and personal at bowling alley, video wows netizens, Hollywood biggies

The video, which is now a social media, hit garnered plaudits from several big names from Hollywood.

A single-take drone, which gives a close and personal view of a Minnesota bowling alley, is going viral on the internet, leaving netizens mesmerised and impressing several celebrities and filmmakers.

The video, titled “Right Up Our Alley”, was filmed and produced on March 2 by Rally Studios.

In the 87 second video, the drone zooms through the bowling alley called Bryant Lake Bowl & Theatre, its restaurant, its cabaret theatre and its adjacent bar.

The video shows the drone flying around lanes, drinkers at the bar and even going between the legs of a customer before it zooms into the back compartment of the lane and crashes with the pins.

Take a look here:

According to the New York Times, the video was shot in one take and at a high velocity. No digital effects were also used in the making of the video.

The video garnered plaudits from several big names from Hollywood.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared the video on Twitter, calling it, “stupendous” and “incredible” and he wanted the creators to join the production crew on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ in London later this year.

I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. https://t.co/cnwRw5Exwr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021

“This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” tweeted filmmaker Lee Unkrich, who directed the Pixar animated feature ‘Coco’.

This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Jaw on the floor. https://t.co/OSV1m8cqpG — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) March 10, 2021

Take a look at some other reactions here:

It’s unbelievable talent, the flying and choreography is spot on. — Steven (@stvnnvn) March 11, 2021

Very cool. I kept thinking “check out the bowling pins” and then it went above/behind them. Expert flying.💯 — John Chuckler (@JChuckler) March 11, 2021

I’m dizzy after watching this. — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) March 12, 2021

I saw this. Pretty sweet! Crazy the spaces it goes through. — Andrew Anderson (@drewboy253) March 12, 2021

that’s the nicest, most interesting and clean bowling alley I’ve ever seen. — Be Fair Be Just Be Vegan Ⓥ (@iizWide0pen) March 11, 2021

I’m torn between being impressed at how brilliantly that drone was flown through such narrow spaces without hurting someone & the fact the bowling alley is about 100 times cooler than my local bowling alley. — Anouk72 (@Anouk724) March 11, 2021

This military bout to give this man a Mahomes level contract for 2 years in Syria. pic.twitter.com/YX3wIbNwa1 — Champ Cheese 🏆 (@QuintonOverTime) March 11, 2021