‘Left speechless’: Drone pilot captures spectacular video of cloud inversion in UK

Awe-inspiring sights are abundant in nature. Rendering a soothing effect, amazing footage of temperature inversion in Peak District National Park in the UK has surfaced online. The stunning natural phenomenon has left the netizens astounded.

As per The Met Office, UK’s national weather service, temperature inversion or cloud inversion happens when temperature increases with height. The temperature in the troposphere, the lowest part of the atmosphere, usually reduces with height. However, at times, a small layer can form where the temperature escalates with height and it is called inversion. Even though inversion can occur all year round, it mostly occurs during winter when mist and fog become trapped in the cooler air beneath.

Drone pilot Nige Varndell managed to capture breathtaking visuals of the inversion and shared them on Instagram. One of the clips shows the glow of the sun reflecting its light beautifully over the clouds, while another view aerial view captures a hilltop surrounded by clouds.

Varndell was quoted by the BBC that he was left speechless after capturing the video. Along with his partner, he climbed the summit of Mam Tor at 7:30 am on December 1 and waited for sunrise.

“It was absolutely spectacular,” Varndell told the BBC. He added, “Moments like these are special. Mother nature has so much to offer and the Peak District has an abundance of beautiful scenery.”

Netizens were also spellbound by the videos and marvelled at them in the comments section. A user commented, “That’s bloody insane footage mate.” Another user wrote, “What a spectacular image.”