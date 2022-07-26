Drone lifeguard service saves teenager from drowning in Spanish sea

A 14-year-old boy was saved from drowning in the sea in Spain’s Valencia by a drone lifeguard service.

As the boy struggled amid the powerful tides, a life vest was dropped from the drone and a physical lifeguard team arrived at the spot later.

Footage captured by the drone shows the boy struggling to stay afloat and grabbing the life vest. He can be seen wearing the life vest as a baywatch boat arrives at the spot to rescue him.

A lifeguard drone saved the life of a 14-year-old boy who was struggling against the tide off a beach in Valencia, Spain. The drone dropped a life vest to the boy to keep him floating while the baywatch boat arrived. @generaldrones #drone #lifeguard #Spain #Valencia pic.twitter.com/UH7IxYuDAT — Our World (@OurWorl91027476) July 25, 2022

“When we arrived what we saw was a kid that was in very bad shape, with almost no energy to keep floating, so I sent over the life vest,” Miguel Angel Pedrero, drone pilot for General Drones, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

General Drones is the company that supplies drones.

“Because of the heavy waves it was a complicated manoeuvre, but we finally managed to give him the vest and he could float until the lifeguards reached him by jet ski,” added Pedrero.

After being rescued, the boy was sent to a local hospital after being supplied with oxygen and was sent home 24 hours later.

According to Sky News, General Drones provides rapid response assistance in such cases of potential drowning. Before the lifeguards can reach the spot, the drones’ assistance gives ample time to save people.