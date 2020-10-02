Drone footage shows two large whales swimming near surfers in Australia

The footage shows the whales, swimming along with a pod of dolphins as surfers catch the waves above them.

Sydney photographer Daniel Cook filmed the incident using a drone at the Seven Mile Beach and it shows the whales swimming with a pod of dolphins, as surfers catch the waves above them.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 43-year-old photographer said that he hadn’t planned on filming the 12-metre whale.

“It was totally a coincidence. We had a road trip up to Byron last week and decided to drop into Lennox Head on the way back, “he said.

Bryde’s whales, named after Norwegian consul to South Africa Johan Bryde, belongs to the same group as blue whales and humpback whales. With an average length of 12 meters, females are found to be slightly bigger than males.

