Florida surfer shares terrifying drone footage of sharks lurking in ankle-deep water

A Florida surfer worse fears came true after his drone camera spotted sharks swimming in the shallow waters of the beach. Surfing enthusiast Jeremy Johnston, according to the CNN, felt nervous to venture into the waters at New Smyrna Beach last week as he noticed a couple of fisherman in the area.

However, he surfed for a while before returning to the shore feeling spooked. Johnson then launched his drone to check if there really were any sharks lurking. Much to his horror, Johnston discovered there was a swarm of sharks. The footage, which was shared on the surfers’ Instagram page revealed that there were at least a dozen sharks in the shallow water.

“Yesterday I stood on the beach for 20 minutes scared to paddle out solo, then only surfed for 10 minutes…This was shot today and these locals are swimming in ankle-deep water,” Johnston wrote on Instagram.

“I was shocked and amazed,” the 33-year-old told CNN. “I’ve only ever seen footage like that on ‘Shark Week’ and I’ve always dreamed of getting a clip like this, especially since we’re the shark bite capital of the world,” he added.

The sharks shown in the drone footage were later identified as Blacktip sharks, a common sight at the New Smyrna Beach. With its considerable Blacktip population, the area is known as the ‘shark attack capital of the world’.

Recently, a 7-year-old boy was injured after he was knocked off of his surfing board by a shark at the beach. According to the International Shark Attack File, it is said that anyone who has been swimming there has been within 10 feet of a shark.

Johnston told CNN that he showed the footage to some of the people in the beach to warn them against the predators. However, he said that he doesn’t want anyone to be scared to hit the water.

