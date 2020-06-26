scorecardresearch
Watch: Drone footage shows white shark swimming close to surfers in South Africa

There has been a spike in the number of white shark sightings and close encounters in a number of coastlines in Cape Town.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 2:35:00 pm
Shark videos, Shark sightings, South Africa, Shark encounters, South Africa shark sightings, South Africa Sea rescue, Trending news, Indian Express news The now-viral drone footage shows a large White shark in close proximity to surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. (Twitter/Sea Rescue South Africa)

South African authorities appealed to surfers to be cautious after spotting a spike in the number of close encounters with white sharks and sighting some of them with a drone.

The drone footage shows a large white shark swimming under many unaware surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The sudden surge in shark sightings was attributed to the fact that they feed on seals and fishes close to the shore.

