Watch: Drone footage shows white shark swimming close to surfers in South Africa

The now-viral drone footage shows a large White shark in close proximity to surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. (Twitter/Sea Rescue South Africa) The now-viral drone footage shows a large White shark in close proximity to surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. (Twitter/Sea Rescue South Africa)

South African authorities appealed to surfers to be cautious after spotting a spike in the number of close encounters with white sharks and sighting some of them with a drone.

The drone footage shows a large white shark swimming under many unaware surfers in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Shows sharks don’t see us as food. — David Rowland (@Dsdave999) June 25, 2020

That is too close for comfort — Roper (@RichardHubsch) June 23, 2020

They certainly made for the beach at the rate of knots! — Elvira van Oudtshoorn (@EvRvO123) June 24, 2020

This shark will surely go to heaven — BeeTiana (@BeeTiana3) June 24, 2020

Gaaaaaahhhhhhh!!!! — Officer O&B, Thought Police (@orngandblu) June 24, 2020

Can those surfers not see the shark??? — Karen Kitonis (@TchrKK) June 25, 2020

Crazy how this shark could have had a buffet meal but didn’t 🙊 anyway I’ll be on the beach if you need anything — Robyn (@R_o_b_y_n_) June 24, 2020

Yet another example of best uses for drones… :-) — Hj.Mas (@GMustTweet) June 25, 2020

I will teleport myself! — Ali (@ali_bar) June 24, 2020

The sudden surge in shark sightings was attributed to the fact that they feed on seals and fishes close to the shore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd