Drone footage of an Eden’s whale unique feeding strategy impresses people

The astonishing footage captured in the Gulf of Thailand is currently breaking the internet.

A stunning drone video of a whale trapping its prey in its mouth is one of the most popular videos n the internet presently.

The video, shows the whale keeping its mouth wide open along the water’s surface and a school of fish swimming into it, without realising it’s a trap. When enough fish are inside its mouth, the whale spins swiftly while abruptly closing its jaws.

The footage was captured in the Gulf of Thailand and has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter.

Gulf of Thailand: This is called an Edens whale trap…pic.twitter.com/aVvhFCwiVq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 14, 2021

The footage has been originally captured by renowned wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory. It is a small segment from the “Oceans” episode of A Perfect Planet, a documentary by BBC that is narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Sharing the footage on his social media accounts, Gregory explained this type of feeding strategy as “extraordinary behaviour” given the whales are seen treading water to hunt. This is unusual because instead of lunging for their prey the whale treads water to maintain an upright position. This allows it to keep its head above the surface and then they hold their mouths open.

However, the filmmaker claimed that this unusual behaviour is due to water pollution in the region resulting in low-oxygen levels in the water.

“Sewage outflows from the land have caused all the oxygen in the water to be used up, except at the surface. This means the whale’s fish prey can only live in this surface layer,” he wrote.

“By treading water and keeping the corners of their mouth below the surface, a flow is created pulling the fish into the whale’s mouth. In the panic, some of the fish also seem to jump out the water and into the whale’s mouth!” he said.

Eden’s whales, that are classified under the broader category of the Bryde’s whales, are not the only species to have adopted this method of feeding. According to research by the Marine Education and Research Society (MERS) in 2011, humpback whales have also practicing this method.

“Humpbacks set a trap for juvenile herring when juvenile herring are in small, diffuse schools,” the team said in its report. However, they also suggested the whales could have adapted this new technique simply because it requires less energy than the traditional method of feeding.

The study says that the whales are believed to be learning this new techniques from one another with Christie McMillan, the Executive Director and director of Humpback whale research at MERS saying its a “cultural transmission”.