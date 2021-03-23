Watch: Drone footage captures moment when volcano erupts in Iceland

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 23, 2021 2:01:17 pm
Drone footage, Volcano Drone footage, Fagradalsfjall Mountain volcano, volcano eruption videos, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe ariel footage, captured by Bjorn Steinbekk gives people a shows a close view of the spout of the volcano and captures the moment when lava spews out of it.

A drone pilot captured incredible footage of an active volcano near Fagradalsfjall Mountain in Iceland. The volcano, which is 40 km away from the Iceland capital Reykjavik, erupted on March 19, for the first time in 800 years.

According to The Verge, the volcano erupted after the island nation was hit by thousands of small earthquakes. Though the eruption was considered small and not dangerous, it did provide the world with stunning pictures and videos.

The aerial footage, captured by Bjorn Steinbekk, gives people a close view of the spout of the volcano and captures the moment when lava is being spewed out of it.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the drone footage, were stunned and expressed their awe in the comment section. Take a look here:

