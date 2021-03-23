Watch: Drone footage captures moment when volcano erupts in Iceland

The ariel footage, captured by Bjorn Steinbekk gives people a shows a close view of the spout of the volcano and captures the moment when lava spews out of it.

A drone pilot captured incredible footage of an active volcano near Fagradalsfjall Mountain in Iceland. The volcano, which is 40 km away from the Iceland capital Reykjavik, erupted on March 19, for the first time in 800 years.

According to The Verge, the volcano erupted after the island nation was hit by thousands of small earthquakes. Though the eruption was considered small and not dangerous, it did provide the world with stunning pictures and videos.

The aerial footage, captured by Bjorn Steinbekk, gives people a close view of the spout of the volcano and captures the moment when lava is being spewed out of it.

Take a look here:

Seems like my video went full throttle! More on my YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/RzrRniXxPu — Bjorn Steinbekk (@BSteinbekk) March 22, 2021

Many who came across the drone footage, were stunned and expressed their awe in the comment section. Take a look here:

