Hauntingly beautiful: Take a look at some drone footage of famous cities around the world under lockdown

As most parts of the world are under lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the result of the move is hauntingly beautiful.

The normally busy streets and squares of several cities around the world have been deserted as coronavirus cases continue to rise taking the global death toll to 58,871. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

Take a look at some of the best drone videos that captured famous cities currently under lockdown.

Wuhan, China

This city was the epicentre of the novel coronavirus. China has reported 81,639 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,326 deaths, majority of them from epicentre Hubei province and its capital Wuhan, where the deadly virus originated late last year.

Though the province is resuming normalcy following the lifting of the lockdown, the footage below shows the province during the lockdown, with public areas largely abandoned. Take a look here:

Paris, France

After Italy and Spain, France is one of the badly-hit countries in Europe by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to imagine its iconic streets minus the blaring chaos and traffic.

New York, US

The near-empty streets of New York no longer give the feel of the most populous city in the United States. Though its home to some of the most iconic buildings and sites in the world, the stillness makes it look foreign.

London, UK

London’s classic streetscapes and quintessential subway stations are currently abandoned and don’t look the same without the commuters and travellers.

Mumbai, India

This is how India’s financial capital looks like, under lockdown. The aerial footage shows some famous sites like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Dadar, Dadar railway station, Bandra reclamation and the sea link completely lifeless.

The number of active cases is about to touch 11 lakh with 1,098,848 cases reported as of Saturday morning, according to John Hopkins.

The US has reported the worst 24-hour death toll since the pandemic started, with nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday. The country has 277,828 active cases. Italy, meanwhile, has reported the maximum number of deaths at 14,681 followed by Spain (11,198), France (6,507), United Kingdom (3,605), Iran (3,294) and China (3,203).

