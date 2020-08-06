Stunning drone footage capture surfers’ close encounter with mother whale and calf

The mother and calf came too close too the humans on the beach. (helenrsullivan/ Twitter, whatifwefly_/Instagram) The mother and calf came too close too the humans on the beach. (helenrsullivan/ Twitter, whatifwefly_/Instagram)

A drone video of a mother whale taking a swipe with the her tail at a group of surfers before swimming away with her calf is one of the most viewed videos online. The stunning moment was captured by a drone in Australia’s Manly Beach.

The adult whale’s actions inside the shark nets just a short distance from the beach knocked over a few surfers and shocked paddle boaters. Luckily, they were unhurt .

In previous cases reported in the country, many have suffered severe injuries, including broken ribs and heavy internal bleeding. Research scientist Dr John Martin told ABC Radio Sydney that the proximity of the event to the shore was an “absolute rarity”.

“The mum and her calf came ridiculously close to the shore (100m) up to where the surfers were. As the calf curiously went towards the surfers the mother wacks(sic) them of their boards, probably to protect her calf,” person who shot the aerial video wrote online while sharing it.

Another photographer shared a photo taken from his drone to show how close the mother-calf duo was to the surfers.

According to a New York Post report, Sydney-based photographer Dominique Taylor initially thought the mammal was a rock. But the photographer captured the moment when the crowd was warned away by the adult whale.

One boardrider, Josh, told Guardian Australia that there was a buzz when he looked and first saw the calf.

“Then mum came in pretty quick smart, I think when she realised how close people were. You often see [whales] further out the back but this one just came right up to where people were hanging on their boards,” he said.

Although the whales were initially believed to be humpback whales, marine wildlife experts later identified the mammals as southern rights, which migrate from the Antarctic to Australia’s warmer coast during the winter months to mate and give birth.

