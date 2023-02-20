‘A close call’: Drone comes close to crocodile, escapes attack in the nick of time

Drone cameras often capture amazing visuals and, sometimes, unexpected moments. An attempt to capture a crocodile in proximity did not, however, end well for a drone, and its video is going viral on social media.

A clip shared by the Twitter user @reach_anupam shows the drone hovering over a waterbody. The giant crocodile pops its head up as the drone comes closer to it. Aiming to grab the drone, the crocodile leaps higher and in a split second, the drone swiftly rises higher and escapes from the attack.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares video of an alligator leaping and catching a drone

That was a close call! Crocs are awesome, intimidating creatures that you don't want to mess with. Interested to see the footage captured by that drone – has anyone come across it?​

Credit: wildlifeanimall (IG)

The drone footage showing the reptile leaping higher with its mouth open and falling back was first shared by the Instagram handle Amazon Xplor. “Look at this mind-blowing record of Alligator Açu made by our customers @paulinhomarincek @phmarincek This is Amazon,” read the roughly translated caption in Portuguese.

While several netizens were amazed by the clip, some others raised concerns over intruding into wildlife. An Instagram user commented, “More than 5 feets high catch jump. Muscle in the scene.” Another user remarked, “Really Fantastic !!!” A third user wrote, “Not done, my friend…!! Just for the sake of getting some footage Wild animals shall not be disturbed like this. Left them alone in their world. Very selfish for human kind and we do not realise it either…!!”