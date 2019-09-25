Drone captures mesmerising pictures of curious falcon

Captivating and beautiful images of a falcon on the backdrop of the mesmerising Ukrainian landscape captured by a drone has gone viral on social media. The drone belongs to a doctor Evgeny Komarovsky, who was equally impressed by the images of the falcon over the Dnieper River in Cherkasy Oblast.

Taking to Facebook, Evgeny Komarovsky shared pictures of the bird along with a caption that read, “Here is a wonderful predator interested in my drone. How I specially chose a pose so as to harmoniously fit into the frame and so that there was a beautiful rearview. The river below is the Dnieper, Cherkasy region. I’ve come fishing, but such a bird photoshoot is cooler than any fish!”

The pictures featured close-ups of the bird curiously looking at the drone, which minutely captured its talons, hooked beak and large wing span. Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral.

Liked more than 400 times, the post was flooded with people praising the beautiful images. “The first frame is a photo masterpiece: as a combination of an exciting view and a colourful subject. and looks right at the camera, like in a studio,” read one of the many comments.