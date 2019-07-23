Driver carrying drugs worth $140 mn gets caught after ramming van into police car

A clumsy driver led police to a A$200 million ($140 million) drug bust in Australia after he crashed a van laden with 270 kg (600 lb) of methamphetamines into a patrol car parked outside a police station in suburban Sydney.

Advertising

The man, 28, slammed the drug-filled van into the empty police patrol car at Eastwood in the city’s north on Monday morning, crushing its bonnet, before speeding off, CCTV footage shows. He was caught by police an hour later.

In a Facebook post, the New South Wales police said,”Just after 10.30am (Monday 22 July 2019), a Toyota HiAce allegedly hit parked police cars on Ethel Street, Eastwood, in front of Eastwood Police Station. One of the police vehicles sustained significant damage, but no one was injured.”

“Following inquiries, an inspector from Ryde Police Area Command stopped the HiAce on Church Street, Ryde, about 11.30am,” the police said in their post.

Advertising

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. Police said in a statement the drugs had a street value of A$200 million.

The driver was arrested and charged with drug supply and negligent driving and is due in court on Tuesday.

Here’s the post by the police which includes a video:



with inputs from Reuters