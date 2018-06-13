Driver accidentally hits accelerator, car hangs from the fourth floor of the multi-level parking

The silver Honda sedan crashed through a gate and dangled with the door of the driver’s side open.(Source: Santa Monica Fire/Twitter) The silver Honda sedan crashed through a gate and dangled with the door of the driver’s side open.(Source: Santa Monica Fire/Twitter)

Not long ago, a bizarre moment of a speeding car was caught on camera, where it soared into the sky and finally rammed into the second floor of a building. The photo of the car stuck in the building had gone viral. Yet again, another car was spotted hanging from the fourth floor of a building at Santa Monica in California. According to a ABC News report, the silver Honda sedan crashed through a gate and dangled with the door of the driver’s side open.

The official handle of Santa Monica Fire posted the picture and wrote, “INCIDENT ALERT: @santamonicafd is on scene of a vehicle hanging off of the 4th floor of Parking Structure 5 on 1400blk of 4th St. Occupants unharmmed. USAR team is stabilizing vehicle and working to remove from the edge. Please avoid the area.”

INCIDENT ALERT: @santamonicafd is on scene of a vehicle hanging off of the 4th floor of Parking Structure 5 on 1400blk of 4th St. Occupants unharmmed. USAR team is stabilizing vehicle and working to remove from the edge. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/EfwYmaYFcv — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

A NBC4 report stated that the incident took place after the woman driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the break and ended up crashing the car through the steel barriers at the Santa Monica parking garage. The car was left dangling over the edge of the building. Fortunately, the lady driver was safely pulled out from the vehicle. “Pretty miraculous that there was a gentleman there able to rescue her so quickly,” Santa Monica Fire Capt Patrick Nulty told the news company.

Santa Monica Fire also tweeted an update about the incident. They wrote, “Incident Update: Vehicle has been safely removed. No injuries reported. @SantaMonicaPD are securing the area. 4th street will remain closed for approx. 1 hour.”

Incident Update: Vehicle has been safely removed. No injuries reported. @SantaMonicaPD are securing the area. 4th street will remain closed for approx. 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/dMFv8z6Cjt — Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) June 11, 2018

Even though the incident was quite scary, no one was hurt. However, there were many on Twitter who were concerned about the design of the building and how it looked unsafe. Here are some of the tweets the post garnered:

Seems like a design flaw. — Kyle (@kylelocke) June 11, 2018

They need to modify a large magnet, like the ones in the wrecking yards, to grab the car. — Steven Trevino (@stevenfrijol) June 12, 2018

Must move that exit sign — Simon J Catford (@creativUXdesign) June 11, 2018

