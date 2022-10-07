Watch: Dressed in a suit, man jumps across rooftop of 23-storey New York building

It’s not every day that you spot a man nonchalantly jumping across the rooftop of a historic high-rise. Emmy Award-winning film director Erik Ljung caught a man doing just that and managed to record a video of the shocking incident.

The video shared by Ljung on Instagram shows a man in a suit jumping across multiple awnings of a 23-storey historic New York City building – without any protective gear. The camera zooms out to show the towering building in its entirety. In the end, he enters the building through a window.

In another video, he is seen standing towards the opposite direction at the left end of the awnings and speaking to someone over the phone. Later, he is seen turning back and using his mobile phone, seemingly clicking photographs.

“Been getting a lot of questions… I have no idea what dude was doing. He was already hopping around from awning to awning when we first saw him. First from right of frame to left. Got to corner where o started filming (2nd slide), looks like he made a call and looked around for about a minute, then hopped back in the direction he came when we first saw him and then climbed in a window. It was wet out and he was wearing dress shoes. We were all watching like 🫣. This is right next to the 911 memorial on West St,” Ljung captioned the video.

The man’s attempt triggered funny reactions online. A user commented, “Hahaha. That’s not a first timer. But that head scratch was like a dammit not again. Maybe he got locked out on the rooftop not knowing it would lock behind him. It’s the shade drop after he enters that got me like whyyyy?” Another user wrote, “You might of recorded a James Bond moment gone wrong here , lol aka someone is still alive.” A third user commented, “Just another confused Doordash guy. Testing out their new add-on service, Windowdash.”

As per ABC7, Ljung was working on a project in an opposite building. “To me it didn’t look like he was in distress at any time, he looked fairly comfortable out there,” Ljung told ABC.

While social media users pondered over the man’s identity, the mystery was solved after a woman recognised the man, Joe Smizaski. He is a director of operations and often ventures into roofs like this as part of his waterproofing business. He told ABC that he has done this dozens of times, with and without safety gear, and that this time he was not harnessed.

Smizaski added that if he had on safety gear while jumping like he did, the act would have been more dangerous and would have pulled him down.