‘Dream job’: US mattress company is looking to hire ‘professional nappers’

Are you someone who absolutely craves their afternoon nap? While almost everyone wishes for a few minutes of extra sleep in the morning, can you imagine a job that would pay you to doze off?

It may sound too good to be true but a mattress company in the US is looking for people with “exceptional sleeping ability” that they can show off in public, on social media and anywhere else. Yes, you read that right.

Casper, a New-York based company, is looking to hire “professional sleepers” who can sleep in their stores and in unexpected settings out in the world. The company also wants the people who are hired to create TikTok-style content which can be posted across their social media channels.

Their dream candidate is someone with an “exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible, willingness to be in front of or behind the camera capturing content, ability to sleep through anything and a passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep through our social channels”.

They will prefer someone based in the NYC area and the person applying for the job should be 18 and older. The job applications are open till August 11.

Casper had also posted about the job on their Twitter handle which had got some funny replies. Like this woman who made a custom resume to apply for the job.

“I need this job I am sleeping every day almost 18-19 hours,” commented a Twitter user. “Instead of paying people who already sleep well, I DARE you to bring on someone who is a total insomniac,” suggested another.