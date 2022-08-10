scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

‘Dream job’: US mattress company is looking to hire ‘professional nappers’

Casper, a New-York based company, is looking to hire 'professional sleepers' who can sleep in their stores and in unexpected settings out in the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 2:29:18 pm
Representational image (Source: Pixabay)

Are you someone who absolutely craves their afternoon nap? While almost everyone wishes for a few minutes of extra sleep in the morning, can you imagine a job that would pay you to doze off?

It may sound too good to be true but a mattress company in the US is looking for people with “exceptional sleeping ability” that they can show off in public, on social media and anywhere else. Yes, you read that right.

Also Read |Viral sleeping position chart leaves netizens divided over the best pose

Casper, a New-York based company, is looking to hire “professional sleepers” who can sleep in their stores and in unexpected settings out in the world. The company also wants the people who are hired to create TikTok-style content which can be posted across their social media channels.

Their dream candidate is someone with an “exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible, willingness to be in front of or behind the camera capturing content, ability to sleep through anything and a passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep through our social channels”.

They will prefer someone based in the NYC area and the person applying for the job should be 18 and older. The job applications are open till August 11.

Casper had also posted about the job on their Twitter handle which had got some funny replies. Like this woman who made a custom resume to apply for the job.

“I need this job I am sleeping every day almost 18-19 hours,” commented a Twitter user. “Instead of paying people who already sleep well, I DARE you to bring on someone who is a total insomniac,” suggested another.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:23:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement