scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Must Read

‘Dream come true’: 12-year-old refugee in Poland scores goal for favourite Ukraine team

The match was a part of the Global Tour for Peace campaign in which the team played friendly matches with international clubs to raise money for civilians as well as armed forces in Ukraine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 7:32:30 pm
12 year old Ukraine refugee scores a goal for his favourite team, Ukraine charity football match, Ukraine conflict, Russia-Ukraine war, Indian ExpressDuring the match, the jerseys of both teams had the message “No war” written over them.

On Thursday evening, the 12-year-old Dmytro Keda had a spontaneous moment of joy after he scored a goal for his favourite football club, Shakhtar Donetsk, during a charity match in Poland.

Keda had to flee his home in Ukraine’s Mariupol after the city came under attack from the invading Russian forces.

ALSO READ |‘It’s hauntingly beautiful’: Woman plays ‘What a wonderful world’ as people flee Ukraine

video of the heart-warming moment shows Keda wearing a shirt that said “Mariupol” as other members of the Shakhtar Donetsk wore T-shirts with names of other Ukrainian cities. The jerseys of both teams also had the message “no war” written over them. In the video, after Keda scorea goal he is held up by his teammates amid much cheering from the crowd.

After the match, the club’s official Twitter page shared a picture of Keda attending a Shakhtar Donetsk match with his father in 2014 when he was just four years old. The football club captioned the tweet, “Football is more than a game 🧡 In 2014, Dmytro and his father attended Shakhtar matches at the Donbas Arena. In 2022, the boy played for #Shakhtar and scored the winning goal in a charity match.”

CNN reported that before the match, the Ukrainian anthem was played, which was followed by a minute of silence observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the ongoing war.

The match was a part of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Global Tour for Peace campaign in which the team was playing friendly matches with international clubs to raise money for civilians as well as armed forces in Ukraine. According to the club’s website, as of April 7, 2022, Shakhtar Donetsk managed to raise $47.2 million for their country.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement