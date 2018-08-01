Internet’s latest trend is Dragon Breath; ‘this can melt your mouth’

Don’t try the Dragon Breath trend, it is more dangerous than you think it to be. (Source: Coyoro.Singapore/Instagram) Don’t try the Dragon Breath trend, it is more dangerous than you think it to be. (Source: Coyoro.Singapore/Instagram)

Even as security agencies in many countries were grappling with the kiki challenge in which the driver gets out of a moving car and starts dancing on the road, a new trend on the Internet seems to be catching up which is equally harmful. Dragon Breath is the latest fad on the internet. The secret behind the cold steamy breath is the meringue kiss candy dipped in liquid nitrogen. Many people have shared videos of them blowing out smoke from their mouth and nose.

ALSO READ | Tide pod challenge is the latest Internet fad and Twitterati are not pleased with it

According to a New York Post report, the candy could melt a person’s mouth as well as internal organs’. Suffolk County, the Commissioner of Health Services James Tomarken, in a statement said that the cold treat, which tastes like ‘Fruit Loops’, could cause ‘frostbite, skin tissue damage and suffocation’.

The trend has created quite a buzz on social media, especially among teenagers, who are seen showing off their cold smoke techniques.

It’s my name’s day! So we tried some Dragon Breath Ice Cream. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/JVvlUIoq5D — 梁安哪 (@Midoranka) July 27, 2018

Tomarken further told the New York Post that because the temperature of the chemical is ‘extremely low’, that is between -196 and – 320 degree – it puts the lives of people at risk if it’s not removed completely.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd