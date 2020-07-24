scorecardresearch
How people reacted to Dr Anthony Fauci throwing first pitch of the 2020 baseball season

Wearing a cap, jersey and mask of the Washington Nationals, Dr Fauci walked out to throw the ceremonial pitch against the New York Yankees. But the throw by the 79-year-old infectious diseases expert went well wide.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2020 1:56:10 pm
Dr Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game.

The most senior infectious disease expert in the US government, Dr Anthony Fauci, was invited to throw the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The doctor, who has been the most vocal about the handling of the pandemic by the US, only managed a horribly wide throw that sparked plenty of reactions on social media.

Wearing a cap, jersey and mask of the Washington Nationals, 79-year-old Dr Fauci walked out to throw the ceremonial pitch against the New York Yankees.

The throw was well wide of the home plate and the ball bounced past catcher Doolittle. After the throw, Fauci and Doolittle tapped gloves instead of shaking hands

Watch the video here:

His throw went viral with many in the US drew parallels with how it summed up how the year has gone so far. While there were jokes about the throw, some said the doctor’s throw was intentionally wide so that “no one catches anything”.

“Dr Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nationals said ahead of the game, in a statement to MLB.com.

MLB also shared a photo of Dr Fauci on its official Twitter handle thanking him and all frontline workers.

“I’m quite nervous about it,” Fauci had told the Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman, who is sitting out the season for safety reasons, citing the virus.

“OK, well don’t worry about it,” Zimmerman responded in a tweeted video. “If you bounce it, there’s nobody there to boo you. So, you’ll be good to go.”

In the same match, players from both clubs wore t-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice in Washington.  The letters BLM were stencilled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond. Both teams also held a long black ribbon while standing spaced out along the two foul lines and after they placed the ribbon on the ground everyone got on their knees.

Not long before the highly-anticipated game, US President Donald Trump had announced he will throw the opening pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15. Trump told reporters he was invited by his friend Yankees president Randy Levine. He wondered how it would go with no crowd in the stands amid the pandemic.

“They say, ‘How’s the crowd gonna be?’ And you know, it’s like you don’t have a crowd, there was no such thing it’s gonna be interesting,” Trump said.

